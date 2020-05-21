Daytime Emmys 2020: And the nominees are...

General Hospital on Thursday led with 23 nominations for the 47th Annual Daytime Emmys, while Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless followed with 22 and 21, respectively.

CBS garnered the most nominations — apropos since the network announced Wednesday that it will air the show in June. The annual awards fest, which honors outstanding achievement in daytime television programming, had been running online, via social media or on cable TV since 2012. CBS last aired the Daytime Emmys in 2011.

The event will mark the 14th time CBS has broadcast the prize giving. Awards will be presented in the leading categories, with the winners and other guests appearing from home in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional categories will be announced simultaneously on Twitter, with others presented in a separate ceremony in July.

Here are the nominees from the daytime dramas:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Finola Hughes (General Hospital)

Katherine Kelly Lang (The Bold and the Beautiful)

Heather Tom (The Bold and the Beautiful)

Maura West (General Hospital)

Arianne Zucker (Days of Our Lives)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Steve Burton (General Hospital)

Thorsten Kaye (The Bold and the Beautiful)

Jon Lindstrom (General Hospital)

Thaao Penghlis (Days of Our Lives)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tamara Braun (General Hospital)

Rebecca Budig (General Hospital)

Susan Seaforth Hayes (Days of Our Lives)

Christel Khalil (The Young and the Restless)

Annika Noelle (The Bold and the Beautiful)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Mark Grossman (The Young and the Restless)

Bryton James (The Young and the Restless)

Wally Kurth (Days of Our Lives)

Chandler Massey (Days of Our Lives)

James Patrick Stuart (General Hospital)

Paul Telfer (Days of Our Lives)

OUTSTANDING YOUNG PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless)

Olivia Rose Keegan (Days of Our Lives)

Katelyn MacMullen (General Hospital)

Eden McCoy (General Hospital)

Thia Megia (Days of Our Lives)

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Elissa Kapneck (The Young and the Restless)

Michael Knight (General Hospital)

Eva LaRue (The Young and the Restless)

Jeffrey Vincent Parise (The Young and the Restless)

Chrishell Stause (Days of Our Lives)

A full list of nominations can be found here.

The 47th Annual Daytime Emmys will air Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.