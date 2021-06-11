How soap operas pioneered the depiction of LGBTQ characters

Dr. Lynn Carson (All My Children)

In 1983, ABC sitcom star Donna Pescow (Angie) was cast by All My Children to play a lesbian psychiatrist named Lynn Carson. Her job was to offer mental health support to divorcee Devon McFadden (Tricia Pursley), but Devon didn't want to talk about her failed marriage. She was more interested in pursuing a romantic relationship with Dr. Carson. It was an unprecedented plot point for characters in and outside of Pine Valley: Up until the moment Devon first laid eyes on Lynn, no daytime drama had ever featured a gay story line.

"It was pretty big," Pescow tells EW. "The thing I remember most were the fan letters. They were so extraordinary and would make me cry. People finally felt like there was a representation that fit."

The relationship was never consummated because Lynn didn't share Devon's affection - not that ABC would have gone for that, anyway.

"They were fearful," remembers Pescow, who adds that her brief arc generated a lot of attention - both positive and negative. "There were people who didn't like I was playing the part, but I think they would have been angry at anybody playing the part. It was the early days of this being presented in any way."