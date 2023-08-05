He was accused of making inappropriate and offensive comments, bullying, intimidation, groping female cast members, and forcibly kissing an actress without her consent.

Days of Our Lives co-executive producer Albert Alarr is exiting the soap opera following an internal investigation into allegations of misconduct, per Deadline. Series producer Janet Drucker will reportedly replace him.

Alarr said he cannot overstate how "heartbreaking" he finds the situation in a statement to the outlet.

"These allegations were already examined in a detailed and entirely independent investigation that lasted for two months," he said in part. "Dozens of individuals cooperated and every claim was thoroughly looked into. At the end of that process, the decision was made that I should continue in my role as co-executive producer. Now, with no new facts presented, the studios have reversed course and caved to a cynical pressure campaign to force me out of my job."

Last month, Deadline revealed that the longtime producer was the subject in a nine-week investigation after claims that Alarr had unfairly targeted women during the show's March layoffs. He was also accused of frequently making inappropriate and offensive comments, bullying, intimidation, groping female cast members, and forcibly kissing an actress without her consent.

Following the investigation, more than 25 Days of Our Lives cast members signed a petition demanding that Alarr be removed from the show. Series alums Lisa Rinna and Farah Galfond later joined their voices, with Rinna urging Sony and series producer Ken Corday to "do the right thing now" and "protect your talent."

"Listen to what they are saying — there is a petion [sic] 25 people have signed it," the Real Housewives star wrote in an Instagram Story. "Protect your young actors!! This has gone on for far too long."

Galfond, who starred as Mimi Lockhart on the soap from 1999 until 2007, said she "would love to sign the petition in spirit." She continued, "These were my experiences too. It wasn't until I switched shows that I realized not every set was like that."

The actress went on to describe her experience having Alarr direct her "first-ever 'love' scene" when she was 19.

"He was new, so I was already nervous not having one of the other directors that I was used to," she recalled. "I was extremely modest and freaked out to be standing in my underwear in front of dozens of crew (a.k.a. men that had known me since I was 15… ew) and did Albert do or say one little thing to make me feel remotely at ease? Absolutely not. He pushed and pushed and pushed and pushed me on a particular issue, and was annoyed when I stood my ground."

Rinna, who originated the role of Billie Reed on the sudser and later returned for its spin-off Day of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, recounted her own experiences working with Alarr on social media in July. "Well, this took a long time... the last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock I couldn't believe the work environment," she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story. "It was disgusting. I was shocked. I let many people know, Albert included, and they didn't do a thing until now, it seems."

Taking to Threads, Rinna further shared that she was "shocked by the hostile environment" on set. "I was afraid for the young actors who had to continue to work there," she wrote. "I went to the producer. I even spoke with Sony HR. I wonder where the union is in this and how was this left unchecked?"

In his statement to Deadline, Alarr denied the allegations. "It is important to set the record straight," he said. "Every day, I worked with hundreds of people, the overwhelming majority of whom would disagree with recent mischaracterizations of me. I have been in this industry for decades, and not a single complaint has ever been made against me until now."

"Many of the claims recently referenced in the media are simply false," he said, adding that "others have been taken so out of context or are so twisted that they are unrecognizable from the truth."

