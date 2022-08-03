Days of Our Lives is moving to Peacock, ending a 57-year run on NBC

It's a shocker worthy of soap opera.

The daytime drama Days of Our Lives, NBC's longest-running series, will be making the jump to the Peacock streaming platform this fall, the network announced Wednesday. NBC News Daily, a new hourlong program, will air in the vacated DOOL time slot.

New episodes of Days of Our Lives will begin debuting daily on Peacock starting Sept. 12. The show, which has collected 58 Daytime Emmys during a 57-year run on broadcast TV, already has a robust library of its 14,000-plus episodes available to Peacock Premium subscribers. The move also means DOOL is joining its spin-off Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, a Peacock original.

"This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers," said Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in a statement. "With a large percentage of the Days of Our Lives audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show's loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers."

'Days of Our Lives' 'Days of Our Lives' | Credit: Chris Haston/NBC

The shift leaves only three daytime soaps remaining on network television: ABC's General Hospital and CBS' The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful.

In addition to Beyond Salem, Days of Our Lives presaged the move to Peacock with an original Christmas movie on the platform last year.

The soap's replacement, NBC News Daily, will be anchored by Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen, and Morgan Radford.

Related content: