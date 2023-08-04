Lisa Rinna joins call for removal of Days of Our Lives producer

The soap and Real Housewives star threw her support behind a petition for the removal of longtime producer and director Albert Alarr.

Lisa Rinna is not afraid to speak her mind — and this time she's throwing her support behind an effort to oust a Days of Our Lives producer.

On Thursday, Rinna added her voice to those of more than 25 Days of Our Lives cast members who have signed a petition calling for the removal of longtime co-executive producer/director Albert Alarr following a misconduct investigation.

"Ken Korday [sic] and @sony Do the right thing now! Protect your talent!!!," Rinna wrote in an Instagram story, calling out Corday, who is a producer on the series and the son of Days co-creators Ted and Betty Corday. "Listen to what they are saying-there is a petion [sic] 25 people have signed it. Protect your young actors!! This has gone on for far too long."

Fellow Days of Our Lives alum Farah Galfond also shared her support for Alarr's removal in a series of tweets. "I'm not on the cast anymore but I would love to sign the petition in spirit," she wrote. "These were my experiences too. It wasn't until I switched shows that I realized not every set was like that."

"I had the particular misfortune of having Alarr direct my first ever 'love' scene when I was 19," Galfond shared. "He was new so I was already nervous not having one of the other directors that I was used to. I was extremely modest and freaked out to be standing in my underwear in front of dozens of crew (aka men that had known me since I was 15…ew) and did Albert do or say one little thing to make me feel remotely at ease? Absolutely not. He pushed and pushed and pushed and pushed me on a particular issue, and was annoyed when I stood my ground."

"20 years later and I still feel sad about that day yet happy I set a boundary," she concluded. "But MAN would it have been nice to have a WOMAN direct that scene and make sure I felt protected instead of exposed. It's been hard for me to read the news. I guess I'm shocked he learned nothing after the me too movement. Or by …hello?? The cast & crew's appalled reactions to him on daily basis?? I'm sorry to my former coworkers who've been dealing with this relentlessly for decades now. Proud of those who are finding their voice now. His time is up. Nice work."

In July, as allegations were first emerging, Rinna shared her own experiences with Alarr and the on-set environment on her social media pages. "Well, this took a long time...the last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock I couldn't believe the work environment," Rinna wrote on a since-deleted Instagram Story. Rinna originated the role of Billie Reed on the long-running soap in 1992 and briefly reprised her part in 2021 on the soap spin-off Day of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

"It was disgusting, I was shocked," she continued. "I let many people know, Albert included, and they didn't do a thing until now, it seems."

Rinna elaborated further on Threads, writing how she was "shocked by the hostile environment."

"I was afraid for the young actors who had to continue to work there," the Real Housewives alum wrote. "I went to the producer, I even spoke with Sony HR. I wonder where the union is in this and how was this left unchecked?"

Alarr was the subject of a nine-week internal investigation, after a round of layoffs in March led to claims that the EP unfairly targeted women, while revealing unequal pay disparities between male and female employees. He has also been accused of making inappropriate and offensive remarks, bullying, intimidation, groping female members of the cast, and in at least one instance, forcibly kissing an actress against her will.

Corday Productions, the production company behind Days of Our Lives, produced a report with their findings, pledging to "ensure a safe and respectful work environment." But Alarr still has his job as executive producer and director.

The soap is currently on hiatus and was scheduled to restart production this coming Monday. However, they have extended their pause by a week due to fallout from the investigation.

