Days of Our Lives Christmas movie for Peacock will offer 'unexpected' twists

Days of Our Lives is imagining a Newhart-type world where Drake Hogestyn is running an inn and is married to... Eileen Davidson?

That's one of the "twists" promised in the soap's first-ever Christmas movie that is planned for Peacock this month. Here's an exclusive first look at the teaser for Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas, which will drop on Dec. 15 on Peacock.

days of our lives: a very salem christmas Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas | Credit: peacock

The movie, which follows DOOL's Beyond Salem spinoff that aired in September, will feature Hogestyn, Davidson, Deidre Hall, and Alison Sweeney, as well as several other favorites from the long-running NBC sudser.

Here's the official logline for the movie: "Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas follows Will Horton (Chandler Massey) as he writes a screenplay before his Christmas Eve deadline. Using everyone's favorite feel-good holiday movie tropes, he creates a festive story based on his family and friends in Salem — but with several twists and turns you'll never see coming."

In September, Peacock aired five days of Beyond Salem, which featured Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed, Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Hogestyn as John Black, Jackée Harry as Paulina Price, and James Reynolds as Abe Carver.

Days of Our Lives airs Monday through Fridays on NBC. Episodes are also available to stream on Peacock for free.

