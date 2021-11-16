Days of Our Lives is doing a Christmas movie

After making Beyond Salem for Peacock, DOOL wants to play underneath the mistletoe now.

Here's a holiday gift for all you Salem lovers: Days of Our Lives is doing its first-ever Christmas movie for Peacock.

Soap star Eileen Davidson — who reprised her role as Kristen DiMera in the DOOL spinoff Beyond Salem for Peacock in September — is expected to star in the holiday film dubbed DOOL: A Very Salem Christmas. Davidson announced the project Monday while promoting The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip for the streaming service.

Days Of Our Lives "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem"

Peacock says the movie will also feature other fan favorites. Here's the official logline: "Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas follows Will Horton as he writes a screenplay before his Christmas Eve deadline. Using everyone's favorite feel-good holiday movie tropes, he creates a festive story based on his family and friends in Salem — but with several twists and turns you'll never see coming."

It will drop on Peacock on Dec. 15.

In September, Peacock aired five days of Beyond Salem, which featured Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed, Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Jackée Harry as Paulina Price, and James Reynolds as Abe Carver.

Here's the official logline for the limited series that is still available on NBC's sister streamer: "Over a long weekend, John and Marlena travel to Zurich, Ben and Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans, Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix, and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem. It's a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure."

Other participants included Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera, Leann Hunley as Anna DiMera, Christie Clark as Carrie Brady, Austin Peck as Austin Reed, Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark, Chandler Massey as Will Horton, Zachary Atticus Tinker as Sonny.

Days of Our Lives, meanwhile, airs Monday through Fridays on NBC. Episodes are also available to stream on Peacock for free.

