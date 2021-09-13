Days of Our Lives is bringing back its possession storyline

Remember when Marlena got a visit from the devil? Well apparently, the NBC sudser misses those days.

By Lynette Rice
September 13, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT
Hold on to your Pazuzu: Days of Our Lives is bringing back its memorable possession storyline this fall.

Deidre Hall as Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as Father John Black on "Days of Our Lives."
Details were wickedly limited Monday morning but the NBC sudser did send this teaser.

The first time the sudser did a possession story involved poor Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) in 1995, when Stefano DiMera gave the matriarch drugs while she slept. The pharmaceutical abuse led her wide open to a visit from the devil. John Black, who was a man of the cloth at the time, had to perform an emergency exorcism. Just repeating that after all these years is painful.

Deidre Hall as possessed Marlena Evans on "Days of Our Lives."
Many years later, we asked executive producer Ken Corday about the infamous plot point.

"Remember, The Exorcist was only about 25 years old at the time, and [writer] Reilly walked into my office and said we're going to do a storyline with Marlena possessed," Corday said. "And I said we're going to do The Exorcist? He said, 'That's right.' I said, 'We're going to do a feature film?' And he said, 'No, we're going to make it great. It's a serial.' It was supposed to last three months, starting somewhere around Halloween and ending with a Christmas miracle. And he dragged it into Easter, and he ended it literally with John Black just standing over her saying one Our Father,' and that story was over. People remember because the effects were so strange. Here's this wonderful, goddess of beauty, wisdom, and light, and she's floating around with green eyes doing horrible things."

Anyway, more to come.

