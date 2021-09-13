Days of Our Lives is bringing back its possession storyline

The first time the sudser did a possession story involved poor Marlena Evans ( Deidre Hall ) in 1995, when Stefano DiMera gave the matriarch drugs while she slept. The pharmaceutical abuse led her wide open to a visit from the devil. John Black, who was a man of the cloth at the time, had to perform an emergency exorcism. Just repeating that after all these years is painful.

"Remember, The Exorcist was only about 25 years old at the time, and [writer] Reilly walked into my office and said we're going to do a storyline with Marlena possessed," Corday said. "And I said we're going to do The Exorcist? He said, 'That's right.' I said, 'We're going to do a feature film?' And he said, 'No, we're going to make it great. It's a serial.' It was supposed to last three months, starting somewhere around Halloween and ending with a Christmas miracle. And he dragged it into Easter, and he ended it literally with John Black just standing over her saying one Our Father,' and that story was over. People remember because the effects were so strange. Here's this wonderful, goddess of beauty, wisdom, and light, and she's floating around with green eyes doing horrible things."