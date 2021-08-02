Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem adds Greg Rikaart, Leanne Hunley, and more

The band is definitely getting back together for the Peacock spin-off!

This will be one helluva reunion: the Days of Our Lives limited series that's in the works for Peacock has added more fan favorites to the already terrific call sheet.

DOOL: Beyond Salem will bring back Leann Hunley and Thaao Penghlis as Anna and André DiMera to join the previously announced Lisa Rinna (Billy Reed) and Deidre Hall (Dr. Marlena Evans) for the limited series spin-off. Also on tap to return is Christie Clark as Carrie Brady, Austin Peck as Austin Reed, Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark, Chandler Massey as Will Horton, and Zachary Atticus Tinker as Sonny.

Greg Rikaart Credit: Francois Durand/French Select/Getty Images

They'll join Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Jackée Harry as Paulina Price, James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston, Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Lamon Archey as Eli Grant, and Sal Stowers as Lani Price.

Here's the official logline for the limited series that'll feature (only!) five episodes: "Over a long weekend, John and Marlena travel to Zurich, Ben and Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans, Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix, and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem. It's a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure. Packed with all of the romance, action, drama, and surprises that only Days of our Lives can deliver, fans will spend a week with their favorite Salem super couples and reconnect with many familiar faces along the way."

DOOL chief Ken Corday is Executive-producing the limited series with Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati will be the head writer.

No premiere date for the spin-off has been announced. Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC, and episodes are available to stream on Peacock.