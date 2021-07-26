Days of Our Lives stars past and present returning for miniseries spin-off Beyond Salem

These are the days of our lives... in miniseries form.

NBC is planning a five-episode Days of Our Lives limited series, titled Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, for its streaming service Peacock that will unite past and present stars of the long-running soap opera.

Actors to be featured include Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed, Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Jackée Harry as Paulina Price, James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston, Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Lamon Archey as Eli Grant, and Sal Stowers as Lani Price. NBC notes that "additional beloved characters" will be involved in the miniseries.

Rinna's return will not go unnoticed by fans. She left Days of Our Lives in 2018 after playing Billie on the soap since 1992. She has since found a home in reality television on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Deidre Hall, Lisa Rinna and Jackee Harry. Deidre Hall, Lisa Rinna and Jackée Harry | Credit: Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Craig Sjodin/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As for the story of this miniseries, an official summary was released: "Over a long weekend, John and Marlena travel to Zurich; Ben and Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans; Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix; and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem. It's a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure."

Ken Corday serves as executive producer with co-executive producer Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati serves as head writer.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC, and episodes are available to stream on Peacock.