New Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem trailer shows Bo watching Hope... from heaven?

As every Days of our Lives fan knows, not even death can stop love.

Sure, Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) died in the arms of his beloved wife, Hope (Kristian Alfonso), seven years ago after succumbing to a brain tumor. So what? As the first trailer for Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Chapter 2 proves, Bo is still intimately involved in Hope's life.

In April, Peacock revealed that Alfonso and Reckell would star in the second season of the DOOL spin-off, but fans were left to guess how Bo would make his big return. Would he appear in a dream sequence? As a ghost? In a flashback?

Or... would he watch over Hope from a bright blue room where her life is projected on a giant screen flanked by sheet-draped columns? Yep, that's it.

Days of Our Lives grab Man, the conference rooms in Heaven look really fancy. | Credit: Peacock

Given that Bo is wearing all white and the very BRIGHT blue color of the room seems to suggest that he is, you know, in the sky, we're going to guess that he's keeping tabs on Hope from heaven. Of course, this could all be a misdirect — the DOOL writers could have dreamt up something even crazier for Mr. Brady's new storyline. Never underestimate the creativity of a show that once had a character bury her rival alive — and then torment her through a walkie-talkie. Truly incredible stuff.

But there's more to Beyond Salem Chapter 2 than this (apparently) celestial twist. According to the official synopsis, the five-episode series will feature "an epic, action-packed tale that spans the entire globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong, beloved characters from Days of our Lives once again go 'Beyond Salem!' as they trade the comforts of home for an adventure of a lifetime! Supercouple Steve and Kayla make a surprise visit to their children in Seattle, while private eye John Black travels to San Francisco to see his son, Paul. Meanwhile, new parents Ben and Ciara drop anchor in Montreal – where they are greeted by a much-missed Hope! Over the course of five thrilling episodes, heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives."

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Chapter 2 premieres Monday, July 11 on Peacock.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: