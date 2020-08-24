Alison Sweeney is returning to Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives type TV Show network NBC genre Soaps Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Great Sami Brady!

EW has learned that Alison Sweeney will return to Days of Our Lives when the show resumes production next month in Burbank.

Sweeney will reprise her beloved role as Sami for what's being billed as an "emotional storyline." She will join the rest of the cast when they return to the DOOL set Aug. 31. Though the other daytime soaps got back to work in July, DOOL had the luxury of time because it had episodes in the can that could carry them through October. (DOOL, like every other TV show and film, went dark after COVID-19 forced a production shutdown in Hollywood.)

“It is always a beautiful day in Salem when we get to welcome Alison Sweeney back to the canvas,” said Executive Producer Ken Corday in a statement. “Sami Brady is an integral part of our show’s history, and we are elated that she’s coming home again.”

Image zoom NBC

Sweeney already shot episodes of DOOL from her last stint on the sudser that will last through the end of September. Her upcoming storyline "will center around family and her recently SORASed daughter Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold)," according to the show.

When she's not showing up in Salem, Sweeney continues to star and executive produce romantic-comedy movies for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. She's about to go into production on her next project.

Sweeney originated the role of Sami in 1993.

Related content: