The limited spinoff will begin streaming in September on Peacock. So who is Eileen Davidson playing?

Here's a first look at 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem'

Days of Our Lives fans, we finally have a premiere date for Beyond Salem: the limited series will premiere Sept. 6 on Peacock with new episodes made available daily that'll lead up to the series finale on Sept. 10.

That's not all: EW has obtained an exclusive first look at the beloved DOOL characters who are making the move to Peacock for a week. Get a peek at Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed, Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Jackée Harry as Paulina Price, James Reynolds as Abe Carver, and Eileen Davidson as .... well, we're not sure. Peacock isn't spilling.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM Lisa Rinna in 'Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.' | Credit: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM Deidre Hall and Drake Hogestyn in 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.' | Credit: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM Jackée Harry and James Reynolds in 'Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.' | Credit: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM Eileen Davidson as 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.' | Credit: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

Here's the official logline for the limited series: "Over a long weekend, John and Marlena travel to Zurich, Ben and Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans, Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix, and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem. It's a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure."

Other planned participants in the series include Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera, Leann Hunley as Anna DiMera, Christie Clark as Carrie Brady, Austin Peck as Austin Reed, Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark, Chandler Massey as Will Horton, Zachary Atticus Tinker as Sonny.

Beyond Salem is executive produced by Ken Corday with co-executive producer Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati is the head writer.

Days of Our Lives, meanwhile, airs Monday through Fridays on NBC. Episodes are also available to stream on Peacock for free.

