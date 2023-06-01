Daymond John seeks restraining order against Shark Tank contestants behind Bubba Q's Ribs
Celebrity investor Daymond John is seeking a temporary restraining order against former Shark Tank contestants Bubba Q's Boneless Baby Back Ribs, according to the LA Times
The shark has waded into some murky waters after Bubba Q owners — Al "Bubba" Baker, his wife Sabrina and daughter Brittani — told the LA Times on May 18 that what began as their Shark Tank dream "has been a nightmare."
Zach Rosenfield, a spokesperson tells EW in a statement that the "temporary restraining order is due to the Bakers' blatant actions to undermine a business partnership and the legal parameters they agreed to 4 years ago."
"Their belief that they can unwind poor business decisions through slanderous social media posts and articles will no longer be tolerated."
The family appeared in a 2013 episode to pitch their product, pre-cooked boneless baby back ribs. They accepted an offer from Daymond John but have since accused the celebrity investor of misleading them. They allege that after the on-air offer of $300,000 for 30% of the company, John revised the terms of the deal to $100,000 for a 35% stake. They also allege John is cutting them out of profits and trying to seize control of the business.
In response to the Times story, John sent the Bakers a cease-and-desist letter demanding they stop "making publicly disparaging or defamatory remarks" about John and his fellow investors. The Shark Tank star also posted a video response calling the Times piece a "flawed interview" and a "false narrative."
He added, "The journalist, I believe the underlying issue here is, did not understand business as well as I think that would have liked her to."
The family has continued to make public statements against the investor and reiterate their claims on social media. This includes posting emails, documents and a recorded conversation between Brittani Baker and John.
