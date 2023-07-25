Celebrity investor Daymond John has been granted a permanent restraining order against three former Shark Tank contestants following a hearing in federal court last week.

The decision makes permanent a temporary restraining order John filed in May against Al "Bubba" Baker, his daughter Brittani, and wife Sabrina, contestants behind Bubba's Q Boneless Ribs who appeared on the show in 2014. The Bakers are now prohibited from making any further public "disparaging" comments against John and his company DF Ventures, as well as encouraging others, directly or indirectly, from making such comments, according to the court ruling reviewed by EW.

The Bakers must also immediately take down social media posts in which they detailed their "nightmare" dealings with John, whom they accused of misleading them, cutting them off from profits, and attempting to seize control of their business. The Bakers alleged that after John provided an on-air offer of $300,000 for 30% of the company, he revised the terms of the deal to $100,000 for a 35% stake.

Daymond John and Al Bubba Baker in 'Shark Tank' Daymond John and Al 'Bubba' Baker in 'Shark Tank' | Credit: Christopher Willard/ABC; Michael Ansell/ABC/Getty

Daymond reportedly previously testified that the Bakers' comments led to the cancelation of a show on a "major television network" that was previously greenlit and a speaking engagement. A judge granted the most recent ruling after finding that the Bakers had breached a 2019 settlement agreement in which they agreed not to "disparage or defame" Daymond.

Daymond called the permanent restraining order "a moment of vindication" when reached for comment by EW. He said via spokesperson Zach Rosenfield, "The actual facts, the record, and the federal judge's opinion have confirmed that I did not and could not have committed any wrongdoing. Let this be a reminder of the importance of the truth in an age of misinformation and clickbait. I have always upheld transparency and honesty throughout my journey as an entrepreneur."

"Let us strive for a world where integrity prevails, and false accusations hold no power," he added.