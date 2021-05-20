Dax Shepard recalls 'career-wreckage' interview with Conan O'Brien that got him banned from show

Dax Shepard opened up about a major "rock-bottom" moment in his struggle with addiction during a new podcast interview.

Speaking to Blake Griffin on the NBA star's Audible podcast The Pursuit of Healthiness, Shepard recalled an inebriated 2004 interview on Late Night with Conan O'Brien. He said the appearance, which temporarily got him banned from the show, was "the only career wreckage-y thing I did."

"I had done the pre-interview in a blackout, and I woke up to the hotel security shaking me awake," the Parenthood star said. "And I had to be on Conan in literally 20 minutes from getting shook awake... I show up on the show, I don't know what he's talking about. I can tell he's cueing me up for stories I've told, but I don't know any of the stories. So, I'm just doing what I can to be funny out there and I am a mess." During the interview, which you can watch in full below, Shepard falls over while trying to sit down, rambles incoherently, and frequently veers off-topic.

"Now, the audience dug it. It was fine for the audience," he added on the podcast. "But for [O'Brien], what a disaster. I didn't know any of the stories, I broke a coffee table. So I was banned from that show for some years, until I got sober and I got myself back on it and now I've been on it a bazillion times."

Representatives for O'Brien's production company Conaco did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Shepard has openly discussed his history of substance abuse previously. Last year, he revealed that he had relapsed with painkillers on an episode of his own podcast, Armchair Expert, recorded when he was seven days sober. He said he was "very proud" of his 16 years of sobriety from alcohol and cocaine, but had "not been sober in the way I would like to be sober, where you don't have secrets and you're not afraid to tell people about the gray area you're going through."

"I now feel again like my life's going to get better. I'm going to feel less sick from it, I'm going to be less sweaty every night," he added.

