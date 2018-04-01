Pilots are always tough: They have to introduce a bunch of characters and make an audience fall in love with them, they have to set up enough story to make you want to keep tuning in, and they have to have enough of their own beginning, middle, and end to land as a piece of the story rather than just a flood of information. The debut of Dawson's Creek managed to do all of that. Three minutes in and it was clear that Joey was going to be everyone's new TV BFF (and Katie Holmes Hollywood's latest "It" girl), and rooting for her to get together with Dawson (James Van Der Beek) was going to be our new favorite pastime.