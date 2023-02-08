Just don't eat his sandwich.

Friends star David Schwimmer has joined the cast of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for a special Stand Up to Cancer episode.

Schwimmer will enter Britain's most famous tent and cook up his best recipes for a chance at the coveted Star Baker prize. He's up against The Walking Dead actor David Morrissey, Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson, TV personality Gemma Collins, and Olympic diver Tom Daley, among others, in an upcoming SUTC season 6 episode that will raise awareness and funds for the cancer research charity.

As always, the celebrity bakers will compete in three familiar rounds — signature, technical, and showstopper challenges — in an effort to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their culinary creations. Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will host the show, which airs on Channel 4 in the U.K.

While the flagship Great British Bake Off series is available to stream in the U.S. under The Great British Baking Show on Netflix, the celebrity iteration has not yet made it stateside.

Schwimmer has previously revealed that he was a fan of the series. "I love it. There's such a good spirit on that show," the actor told Metro in 2020. "It's competitive, but everyone's so lovely with each other. It's so not American."

Other celebrities competing against Schwimmer and co. in the upcoming season include Adele Roberts, AJ Odudu, Coleen Nolan, Deborah Meaden, Ellie Taylor, Jay Blades, Jessica Hynes, Joe Thomas, Judi Love, Lucy Beaumont, Mike Wozniak, Paddy McGuinness, Rose Matafeo, Tim Key, and Tom Davis.

David Schwimmer on Great Celebrity Bake Off 'The Great Celebrity Bake Off' | Credit: Channel 4 / Love Productions

John Lithgow, Russell Brand, Ellie Goulding, Tan France, James Blunt, Daisy Ridley, and James McAvoy are among the celebrities who have competed in the tent for Stand Up to Cancer.

The Stand Up to Cancer edition of Great Celebrity Bake Off will return sometime later this year. Here's to hoping Schwimmer doesn't encounter any meat-filled English trifles.

