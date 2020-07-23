Friends type TV Show network NBC genre Sitcom Where to watch Close Streaming Options

The Friends reunion at HBO Max might be on a break, but just like Ross and Rachel, it could turn out to be on-again, off-again.

The reunion was originally slated to be part of the new streaming platform's signature offerings upon launch, but the taping was delayed due to production shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But the original stars are still eager to film it.

While talking to EW about his new Peacock series Intelligence, David Schwimmer, who played paleontologist Ross Gellar for 10 seasons, gave us an update on the plans for the highly anticipated reunion. "We're hoping it will be able to convene and shoot it in August, but the truth is, we'll do it when we all determine it's safe to do so," he said. "There's no question we want to do it and it's going to happen. It's just really a question of when will be the safest time to do it."

The special, which was originally slated to film in late March for a May premiere, will not be scripted. But it will reunite all six original Friends stars on screen for the first time since the hit NBC series' 2004 finale to reminisce, take a look at behind-the-scenes footage, and more. Schwimmer is excited to reunite with his former castmates, but more than anything to be back in the world he called home for a decade of his life.

"From what I understand, it's going to be on our original soundstage, stage 24, where we worked for 10 years, and they're going to be building all the original sets again, down to the smallest detail of props and other things," he said. "I'm excited just to walk on that stage again and see everyone and just experience what it's like to be on those sets again with the cast."

In short, it sounds like he'd get off the plane for it.

