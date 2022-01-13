Justice U is currently in development at The CW.

David Ramsey to star in potential Arrowverse show about young heroes at The CW

David Ramsey is looking to take on a much bigger role in the Arrowverse. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like it'll have anything to do with becoming Green Lantern, at least at this time.

EW has confirmed that The CW is developing a new show about young superheroes starring the Arrow alum, who will reprise the role of John Diggle.

Currently titled Justice U, the potential series follows Diggle as "he embarks on a new mission to recruit five young metahumans to live undercover as freshmen at a prestigious university," according to the official logline. "There he will oversee their education and train them to become the heroes of tomorrow." This sounds a bit like the Arrowverse's version of Legacies, which itself is kind of a Harry Potter-meets-X-Men hybrid.

On top of starring on the show, Ramsey will also direct the pilot, which was written by Superman & Lois co-executive producer Michael Narducci and Grey's Anatomy executive producer Zoanne Clark.

Even though Arrow ended in 2020, Ramsey has remained part of the shared universe. In 2021, he guest-starred on and directed episodes of Batwoman, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Superman & Lois, and Supergirl. You can expect more of the same, because he has signed an overall deal with Berlanti Productions to direct and appear in multiple episodes in the Arrowverse. In fact, he helmed next week's Superman & Lois installment and visits Gotham City as Diggle in Wednesday's Batwoman.

Justice U is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, and David Madden, and produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. TV.

