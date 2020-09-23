David Letterman sets Lizzo, Kim Kardashian for My Next Guest season 3

All four episodes of season 3 will premiere on Netflix this Oct. 21.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman type TV Show

David Letterman's next guests for his Netflix talk show have been revealed.

Letterman tends to go deep with his subjects, some of which have included George Clooney, Jay-Z, Ellen DeGeneres, and Howard Stern. The host also previously interviewed Kardashian's husband, rapper Kanye West, in an interview that premiered last year on Netflix.

The topics for his next round of interviews is unclear, but Kardashian's reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashian announced its series finale plans and West's presidential campaign this year on top of his spat with Universal Music.

Downey recently concluded his Iron Man run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers: Endgame. Chappelle has multiple Netflix specials and recently, in a controversial move, brought out disgraced comedian Louis C.K. at a stand-up show this year. And Lizzo... well, Lizzo. She's Lizzo!

