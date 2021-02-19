David Letterman brings Drew Barrymore to tears with birthday surprise

Gotta love a good birthday surprise!

On Monday's upcoming episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, David Letterman made an unexpected appearance in celebration of Drew Barrymore's 46th birthday.

Initially, the actress believed she was just going to chat with the legendary talk show host over Zoom. After some staged technical issues, however, Letterman walked out into the studio, very much to Barrymore's surprise and delight. "I'm so grateful that you're here," Barrymore tells the former face of Late Night, while trying to hold back tears. Letterman then jokes that the "Zoomer thing" was all his idea.

This isn't the first time Barrymore and Letterman have gotten together to celebrate one of their birthdays. In a memorable appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman in 1995, Barrymore danced on Letterman's desk and then flashed him on his 48th birthday. "From the moment I went on — especially with my little dance number, which was completely spontaneous and not calculated in any way — he let the audience know it was okay," Barrymore later told EW of the moment. "He was so accepting of me, and letting everyone know to just go on the ride." Adding that from then on, the pair "developed a really fun chemistry."

Letterman has recently faced criticism for his treatment of other female celebrities — such as Lindsay Lohan, Janet Jackson and Paris Hilton — when they were guests on his show over the years. Clips began resurfacing on social media in the wake of the release of the Framing Britney Spears documentary that exposed how unfairly the pop star was treated by the media and public, prompting a reckoning for those involved.

During Monday's special episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Savannah Guthrie will spend the hour with the birthday girl. In addition to the Letterman surprise visit, Cameron Diaz and Steven Spielberg will also stop by, and there'll be a special appearances by Jimmy Fallon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chelsea Handler, Henry Winkler, Tyra Banks, Molly Shannon, Tom Green, Nicole Richie, Keith Morrison, DJ D-Nice, Gordon Ramsay and Chloe Fineman.

The Drew Barrymore Show airs weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS.