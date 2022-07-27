The taskmaster of Santa's workshop is back after sitting out the third movie.

Another fan favorite from The Santa Clause movies is returning for the Disney+ sequel series.

David Krumholtz, the actor behind Bernard the elf, is reuniting with Tim Allen in The Santa Clauses, EW has learned. Deadline was the first to report the news, and Krumholtz shared the announcement on Instagram.

"Couldn't be more proud to add another chapter to my 'The Santa Clause' career this fall in 'THE SANTA CLAUSES' on @disneyplus," Krumholtz wrote alongside a video of himself getting into costume. "I think you're going to love it! I loved every minute of revisiting this character, including this moment, when the hair team pinned my wig on for the first time. Tune in!"

Krumholtz first appeared as Bernard, the head elf, in 1994's The Santa Clause, which saw Allen's seemingly ordinary Scott Calvin becoming the new Santa Claus after accidentally causing the former Kris Kringle to fall off his roof. Krumholtz returned for 2002's The Santa Clause 2, but he sat out 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. Instead, assistant elf Curtis (Spencer Breslin) stepped into Bernard's position during the events of the third installment.

THE SANTA CLAUSE, from left: Tim Allen, David Krumholtz, 1994 Tim Allen and David Krumholtz appear in 'The Santa Clause' | Credit: Everett Collection

The Santa Clauses, the title of the Disney+ series, will now see Scott on the brink of his 65th birthday. He realizes he can't be Santa forever when he starts having difficulty maintaining his Father Christmas duties. So Scott sets up a suitable replacement while preparing his family for an adventure for a life south of the pole. We'll also, apparently, find out what Bernard has been up to.

Elizabeth Mitchell is also reprising her role as Carol/Mrs. Claus from The Santa Clause 2 and 3. Other actors include Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra, Devin Bright as Noel, Austin Kane as Cal, Matilda Lawler as Betty, Rupali Redd as Grace, and Kal Penn as Simon Choski.

Jack Burditt, creator of the Allen-led sitcom Last Man Standing, reunites with his star as showrunner and executive producer of The Santa Clauses. Kevin Hench, also of Last Man Standing, will executive-produce alongside Richard Baker and Rick Messina.