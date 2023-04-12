The cast also includes Indira Varma as the Bride, Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorous, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., according to James Gunn.

David Harbour has been a sheriff and a superhero. Now, he's going to portray the most famous monster of all time.

DC Films co-chair James Gunn confirmed on Wednesday that the Stranger Things star will voice Frankenstein in the upcoming animated series Creature Commandos. (This variation of the square-headed creature, who's appeared in Seven Soldiers and his own solo comic series, has always been known simply as "Frankenstein," not "Frankenstein's monster.")

Based on the DC Comics team of the same name, Creature Commandos follows a Suicide Squad-like team of dicey individuals sent on dangerous missions. Unlike the Suicide Squad, though, these misfits are monsters and supernatural creatures instead of supervillains.

David Harbour will voice Frankenstein for DC

In addition to Harbour's Frankenstein, the Creature Commandos lineup includes Indira Varma as the Bride of Frankenstein, Maria Bakalova as Ilana Rostovic, Alan Tudyk as the radioactive Doctor Phosphorous, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Zoe Chao as the amphibious Nina Mazursky, and Sean Gunn as both G.I. Robot and Weasel. Check out concept art for the team below.

Rick Flag Sr, Nina Mazursky, Doctor Phosphorous, Frankenstein, the Bride, G.I. Robot, and Weasel in DC's 'Creature Commandos' Rick Flag Sr, Nina Mazursky, Doctor Phosphorous, Frankenstein, the Bride, G.I. Robot, and Weasel in DC's 'Creature Commandos' | Credit: Courtesy of WB Discovery

Sean Gunn previously portrayed Weasel in The Suicide Squad, and he's not the only character leaping from live-action to animation. Steve Agee will also reprise his role as John Economos, aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

Gunn's previously said that DC Films will keep casting consistent across both animated and live-action projects. So, if Frankenstein shows up in a live-action movie, the monster will be portrayed by Harbour there, too.

Creature Commandos was not included in the many announcements from Warner Bros. Discovery's press conference on Wednesday, but Gunn confirmed the news on Twitter after it was first reported by Collider.

