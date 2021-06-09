And just like that, four old faves have joined the HBO Max show's cast.

Hello, luvahs! David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, more will return for Sex and the City revival

Carrie Bradshaw and her friends Miranda Hobbs and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt won't be without their favorite men in HBO Max's forthcoming Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That.

HBO confirmed Wednesday that Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) will reunite with their small-screen husbands, Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) and Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler), respectively, in the hit franchise.

And although the ladies' fourth bestie, Samantha (Kim Cattrall), won't be joining them, Willie Garson will reprise his role as their unofficial fifth, Stanford Blatch. Mario Cantone will also return as Anthony Marentino, who married Stanford in Sex and the City 2, the second movie in the SATC franchise.

"Everyone at And Just Like That is thrilled to be able to continue the storylines of these beloved Sex and the City characters with the actors who made them so lovable," said executive producer Michael Patrick King in a statement.

King did not elaborate on the plot points we can expect from the foursome, nor has he confirmed from what timeline the revival will pick up. After Sex and the City ran for six seasons on HBO, two feature films were released, the first in 2008 and a sequel two years later.

Aside from Sarah Jessica Parker (who plays Carrie Bradshaw), Nixon, and Davis, Chris Noth will also return as Mr. Big, who married Carrie in the first film. When fans last saw the couple, things got pretty rough after she bumped into her ex Aidan (John Corbett) in Abu Dhabi, but Carrie and Big managed to patch things up by the end of the film.

Conflicting media reports claim Corbett will also be getting Carrie'd away, though HBO Max has yet to confirm his appearance.

Sara Ramírez is the only new cast member announced thus far. The Grey's Anatomy alum will portray podcaster Che Diaz, a nonbinary, queer stand-up comedian who often hosts Carrie, a sex and relationship writer, on their show. Che, who uses the pronouns they/them, has been described as a big presence with a big heart. Their outrageous sense of humor and progressive view of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular.

This latest casting announcement follows the recent news that celebrated fashion designer Patricia Field will not dress the cast this time around. She announced at the end of May that she is overcommitted with work, which includes styling and costuming for season 2 of the Darren Star comedy Emily in Paris.

