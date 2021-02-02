Chicago Fire and SATC star David Eigenberg has a theory about why his characters tend bar

He also shares on update on his character Steve Brady returning to Sex and the City revival And Just Like That.

David Eigenberg may not know his way around a bar in real life, but both of his characters in Chicago Fire and Sex and the City are proven experts.

While the longtime actor thinks it's a mere coincidence that Fire's Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann and SATC's Steve Brady not only work the bar but are also part owners, he guesses it has something to do with him.

"I think it is a coincidence but there's something about my personality about that bartending thing," Eigenberg tells EW. "I find it weird because I've been sober for 34 years. I was never really a bar guy though. I don't know how to make a drink, though I have done charity bartending events. But to be honest, I don't even know how to make a cosmopolitan. But if anyone needs me to pour some draft beer or a glass of wine, I'm your guy. I kind of know what goes into a screwdriver but I'm not really sure. It's just a weird coincidence. I guess there's just a part of me that I guess is part of me."

With the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That announced from HBO Max, could fans expect to see Steve return?

"You know, we'll see what happens with that," Eigenberg says. "I got to check in with some people about it and we'll see what happens. I don't have any answers on that. You know, my time there was a beautiful time and I'm very lucky to have been a part of that and we'll just have to see what happens. The love of my life right now is Chicago Fire, that's where my heart lies and we'll see if it's something that transpires in the future, but I don't know."

In the meantime, fans can catch Eigenberg in a very intense episode of Chicago Fire, airing Wednesday night on NBC, that'll see Herrmann stuck in an elevator alongside Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) and two civilians during a major blaze. Series showrunner Derek Haas calls Eigenberg's performance in the episode titled "My Lucky Day "his best of the series."

