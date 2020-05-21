Prolific TV writer/producer David E. Kelley has announced his first project for Netflix.

The Big Little Lies Emmy winner is helping adapt the bestselling novel Anatomy of a Scandal into a TV show. Joining him on the project are two Netflix show veterans, co-creator Melissa James Gibson (House of Cards) and director S.J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones).

Written by author Sarah Vaughan, the 2017 novel tells a story of an aristocratic British women who's life is turned upside down after her husband admits an indiscretion to her, and then is accused of a terrible crime involving sexual consent.

While this is Kelley's first show for Netflix, he is no stranger to the world of streaming. The former king of network legal dramas's first shift to streaming was Amazon's Goliath, and now he has shows in development for Hulu and Disney+ as well. Clarkson, who is directing all the episodes of Anatomy of a Scandal, is also producing and directing another upcoming series adaptation of a novel, Made For Love on HBO Max.

No cast has been announced yet for the six episode Anatomy of a Scandal adaptation.

