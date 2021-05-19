David Boreanaz says a big loss is coming on SEAL Team

SEAL Team Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Death is part of the job on SEAL Team — an inevitability that will definitely hit home on Wednesdays's penultimate episode on CBS. Here, star and co-executive producer David Boreanaz talks about the directing the "sad" moment when a member of Bravo meets his maker. He also addresses whether the team is looking forward to moving to Paramount+ in the fall and whether they'll finally be able to drop a few F-bombs.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What was the last month or two like? Were you all kind of left dangling, not knowing whether SEAL Team would be renewed?

DAVID BOREANAZ: Regardless of the show, there's always a sense when you come to the end of the season if you're going to get renewed. We are a very, very strong performer for CBS, especially on a night like Wednesday night. And if you're asking me, I'm going to be partial and say that I think that we're the best show on television that isn't a cable show. We really push the limits of what we can do. Coming out of this year because of the pandemic, it kind of increased the anxiety.

How do you feel about going to Paramount+?

I think the biggest thing for us in moving to a platform like Paramount+ is that it puts us in the game. Look at Amazon, look at Netflix and their success of their shows and what you cannot do on network television. There are a lot standards and practices that we have to adhere to, which we didn't really want to adhere to. It sometimes was a frustrating place to be, because we really want to be honest and truthful with these episodes. This allows us to go darker. I'm not saying we're going to change the wheel, because we've established great characters. It's just a matter of shifting it up and doing some things that are going to be a lot of fun. We're working on that transition now. We're going to be working until the third week of July because we have to get those four episodes done for the network first [that'll air in the fall]. I think that's a good launching pad for us. It allows us to kind of sell that transition.

So does that mean you're guys will be able to yell, 'F---, I've been shot!'

[Laughs] Oh my God. I've been in network TV for over 20 years and now I can drop the F-bomb? But it's not about dropping the F-bomb. You have to earn those moments. I think they will be more readily earned on a streaming platform. We can really go there now, and that's going to be interesting, really. I'm excited about it.

You're directing tonight's penultimate episode. What can we expect?

There's going to be a loss, one of the members of Bravo. It's sad. Knowing that was coming for a while, it's hard as a director to deal with. It pretty much defines who they are, what they sacrifice their lives for. That's the sad part, and that's going to be something that's going to resonate big with team leading into the season finale. We have to take care of that after being stuck in this mission. It gets crazy at the end of these episodes, with all of these characters dealing with their own personal stuff. At the end of the season there will also be a reigniting of some romance, there will be people who will be deciding whether to stay in Bravo, and for my character, Jason, there will be a mental health thing that kind of sneaks up on him. It will be interesting to see how fans to react to that.

SEAL Team airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

