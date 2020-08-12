David Blaine to attempt first stunt in decade: Flying over NYC holding balloons

At a time when Americans could use their spirits lifted, David Blaine is set to take to the skies in a new stunt.

The magician has announced his first live event in nearly a decade: Flying above New York City by holding a bunch of helium-filled balloons.

The illusionist and endurance artist is partnering with YouTube for the event titled "Ascension" where he "will bring wonder, hope and untethered possibility as he launches from New Jersey and journeys across his native New York City skyline to tackle his most ambitious and revolutionary feat yet."

Here is a promo photo. It floats:

Image zoom YouTube Originals

“This stunt has been 10 years in the making,” Blaine wrote Wednesday on Twitter. “Let’s turn worry into wonder and take magic to new heights.”

Blaine is set to go up, up, and away on Monday, August 31.

The act is sure to join his long list of notable stunts. In 1999, Blaine was buried in a box under a water tank in New York. In 2003, he did an endurance stunt where he was sealed inside a Plexiglas case in London. In 2006, the star spent seven days submerged in a water-filled sphere in New York.