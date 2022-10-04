Planet Earth (2006) - Polar bear vs walrus from the episode "Ice Worlds"

Planet Earth itself is filled with dazzling imagery and never-before-seen footage of our home that has charmed audiences for over a decade and a half.

In the episode, "Ice Worlds," a desperate polar bear searching for its "first meal in months" comes head to head with a herd of walruses. The ensuing battle is tense and features incredible narration from Sir David Attenborough. "There must be a chink in the armor somewhere," Attenborough narrates as the largest land carnivore looks for a weak spot in his prey.

Available on: HBO Max