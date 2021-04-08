David Arquette recalls being out of his depth in Dark Side of the Ring season 3 trailer

Let's get ready to rumble! Or at least, let's get ready to learn more about the history of madness and mayhem in the world of professional wrestling, both on the canvas and off.

Vice TV has announced that season 3 of Dark Side of the Ring will premiere May 6. The subjects covered by the wrestling documentary series this time around include the Ultimate Warrior, Dynamite Kid, and 1995's Collision in Korea, a two-night pay-per-view extravaganza held in Pyongyang, North Korea.

Chris Jericho, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Eric Bischoff, Shari Tyree (ex-wife of the Ultimate Warrior), and actor-turned-wrestler David Arquette are among the season's talking heads. At one point in the new season 3 trailer, Arquette recalls being "in over my head" during his bloody 2018 GCW "deathmatch" against Nick Gage.

Dark Side of the Ring is written by Evan Husney and directed by Hobo With a Shotgun filmmaker Jason Eisener.

Vice TV has also announced that the new series Dark Side of Football will premiere May 13. Watch trailers for Dark Side of the Ring season 3 and Dark Side of Football below.

Dark Side of The Ring Image zoom Credit: Vice TV