Lil Dicky is 'desperate to succeed' in Dave season 2 trailer

TV's version of Lil Dicky might be struggling to record his album, but don't worry, because he's "got a whole lot of other things going on, socially, professionally, borderline sexually."

On Thursday, FX released the first trailer for season 2 of Dave, the network's most watched comedy of all-time.

Co-created by rapper-turned-actor Dave Burd (a.k.a. Lil Dicky) and The League's Jeff Schaffer, the hit series follows a fictionalized version of the neurotic rapper as he tries to become as big as he thinks he deserves to be. After finally landing a record deal at the end of season 1, the first look at season 2 finds Dave adjusting to single life and meeting celebrity guest stars like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, all while he fails to make any progress musically.

"It's more psychological and more emotional — but still totally a comedy," Burd recently told EW of the upcoming episodes. "There might be a little more darkness to season 2 than season 1. I hope we don't peak season 2, but I definitely think season 2 is going to be a massive step forward in every sense of the phrase."

Dave returns June 16.