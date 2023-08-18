Watch Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau geek out over Ahsoka toys

Dave Filoni has had a long journey with Ahsoka. The filmmaker first helped create the character for 2008's animated Clone Wars movie with George Lucas, and since then, Ahsoka has become a pivotal part of a galaxy far, far away. Now, the one-time Jedi Padawan is finally stepping into the spotlight with her own live-action Star Wars series, which means that Ahsoka is finally becoming flesh and blood — and plastic.

EW has an exclusive video of Filoni and executive producer Jon Favreau unboxing Ahsoka toys for the first time, teasing a first look at some of the show's licensed merch. The clip — which was recorded in April at Star Wars Celebration — follows Filoni and Favreau as they geek out together.

"Is it becoming real?" Favreau asks.

"It's becoming very real," Filoni replies.

The toys include licensed products from Hasbro, LEGO, Mattel, and Jazwares, ranging from elaborate talking action figures to plush Loth-cats. (There are also more than a few Choppers, the crotchety droid who first popped up in the animated Star Wars Rebels). One of the toys even had some parting words of wisdom: As Filoni and Favreau walk away, the Ahsoka action figure speaks in actress Rosario Dawson's voice: "May the Force be with you."

"Thanks, Ro!" Filoni replies.

Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau geek out over Ahsoka toys Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau unboxing 'Ahsoka' toys | Credit: EW

At Star Wars Celebration, Filoni spoke to EW about shepherding Ahsoka's story for the last 15 years and tracing her evolution from headstrong Padawan to wise warrior. He admitted that he wasn't initially sure how the animated character would translate in live-action — at least not until Dawson came on board.

"I was very fortunate," he said at the time. "The whole thing kind of came together for me with Rosario when we talked with her and when she put on the costume and became Ahsoka. I was like, you know, this is going to work. It really kind of was as simple as that."

Ahsoka premieres Aug. 23 on Disney+. For more, read EW's recent digital cover story on the show here.

