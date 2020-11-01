Does that news have a familiar ring to it? It should. Chappelle also hosted the first installment of NBC's late-night sketch series after the 2016 election. Back then, the unapologetic comedian delivered a memorable opening monologue that addressed everything from from the Pulse nightclub shootings to the Black Lives Matter movement to Donald Trump's surprise victory over Hillary Clinton. "I know the whites," he said on the latter matter. "You guys aren’t as full of surprises as you used to be.” He also noted that “America has done it. We’ve actually elected an internet troll as our president.”