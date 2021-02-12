Dave Chappelle announces Chappelle's Show is returning to Netflix in surprise new clip

Dave Chappelle released a surprise clip from a standup performance on Thursday in which he revealed that Chappelle's Show is coming back to Netflix on Feb. 12.

Towards the end of the roughly 10-minute video captioned "Redemption Song," Chappelle wrapped up by making the announcement and thanking Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos for pulling Chappelle's Show at his request in November.

"I asked you to stop watching the show and thank God almighty for you, you did," Chappelle said. "You made that show worthless because without your eyes it's nothing. And when you stopped watching it, they called me. And I got my name back and I got my license back and I got my show back and they paid me millions of dollars. Thank you very much."

He added, "And finally, after all these years, I can finally say to Comedy Central: It's been a pleasure doing business with you."

In November, less than a month after the beloved sketch series debuted on Netflix, the streaming service removed Chappelle's Show from its catalog at his request. The comedian, who has had a professional relationship with Netflix for the last four years, asked the streamer to pull the series due to a dispute with the channel and its parent company, ViacomCBS. Chappelle alleged that the initial contract he signed to produce Chappelle's Show has prevented him from receiving royalties for the series and allowed the company to license it without his consent.

In the standup clip posted Thursday, the comedian also railed against people he said "rejoiced" in his COVID-19 diagnosis, as well as the Capitol rioters.

"When a hero stumbles, well the cowards rejoice. Nothing feels better to a coward than to watch a brave guy fall," Chappelle said. "Now you guys might've seen in the news that I caught coronavirus recently, and I did. Oops.

"I did because in the beginning of the pandemic, I talked to a guy in the live entertainment business and I said, 'When can we go back to work?' He said probably some time in 2022. And I said 'There's no f---in way I can wait that long,'" he continued.

In January, Chappelle tested positive for COVID-19 and canceled shows in Austin, Tex. As shown in the video, Redemption Song was filmed at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater in the city where he was originally supposed to perform.

"I just tried to find a way that I could work. You see what we've been doing," Chappelle said, referencing his socially distanced shows in Ohio. "All of you who had to endure this invasive test and wear these masks just so we can be out and hang out and be together. I tried. And after all these months, after doing all these shows, goddamnit my number was up and then I had the 'rona."

Chappelle later pivoted to talking about the Capitol attacks on Jan. 6 that left five people dead.

"Watch that crowd that told Colin Kaepernick he can't kneel during a football game try to beat a police officer to death with an American flag," Chappelle said.

"... [White people] felt what Black people have been feeling for 400 years for 30 minutes, stormed the Capitol and rubbed their s--- on the walls. They carried a Confederate flag through the rotunda. The Confederate army didn't even do that. Motherf---ers you went very far."

He added, "If you can solve a Black American's problems, this country would have no problems. You so busy talking about pronouns and this that and the other, but this is a very basic wrong. They kidnapped us, they brought us here, they treated us like s--- and all the time that they did that, they were afraid that we would do what you would do in the same situation. But do we storm the halls of Capitol and rub our s--- on the walls? Of course not. If that would've worked, we would've tried it."