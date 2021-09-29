Dave Chappelle sets final chapter for his Netflix comedy specials with The Closer

The upcoming specials concludes his body of work that began with The Age of Spin.

Comedian Dave Chappelle has reached the final chapter of one Netflix era.

On Wednesday, the streamer dropped the teaser for The Closer, Chappelle's sixth Netflix special, which is advertised as the conclusion of a body of work which includes: The Age of Spin, Deep in the Heart of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, and Sticks & Stones.

Dave Chappelle At The Hollywood Palladium Dave Chappelle in Netflix's 'Sticks & Stones.' | Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

The special will once again be directed by Stan Lathan, who has worked on every one of the comedian's Netflix specials, including Equanimity and Sticks & Stones, which netted both him and Chappelle three Emmy awards.

Through his work with Netflix, Chappelle also won the Grammy for Best Comedy Album three years in a row. He received the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor during this run as well.

While not considered an official part of his line of Netflix specials, the service has allowed Chappelle to post smaller stand-up sets like the Emmy-nominated 8:46 to one of their YouTube pages.

Although this is the clear end of one chapter at Netflix, it is unclear if Chappelle and the streaming service have another deal in tow for a new round of specials. A Netflix representative didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Additionally (and after he previously asked Netflix to pull them), you can watch all the episodes of Chappelle's Show on the streamer right now.

The Closer premieres globally on Netflix on Oct. 5. Watch the teaser above.

