Dave Chappelle helps raise over $100k for struggling comics during coronavirus pandemic

The Comedy Store may be closed during the coronavirus pandemic, but they haven't forgotten the talent who've graced their stage who are now struggling to make ends meet.

The famous Los Angeles stand-up comedy venue hosted a live three-part podcast benefit on Tuesday that raised more than $100,000 with the help of some of the biggest comedians in the industry.

Dave Chappelle, who is quarantined at his home in Ohio, was the surprise guest in the show's final segment hosted by Neal Brennan and also featured Bill Burr and Chappelle's Show alum Donnell Rawlings. Chappelle and his cohorts reminisced about touring life, working with the late Charlie Murphy, and what it was like behind-the-scenes of the Comedy Central series—while taking plenty of breaks to trash talk one another.

Earlier segments featured conversations with Tom Segura, Whitney Cummings, Chris D'Elia, and Andrew Santino.

The Comedy Store was one of many businesses forced to close its doors due to the pandemic. A statement released on April 16 said they're continuing to pay their staff and regular comedians for the foreseeable future. It is as yet unknown when Los Angeles County, where the venue is located, will begin allowing businesses to reopen.

Chappelle's segment in the video above begins at the 2:45:25 mark.

