Dave Chappelle reveals celebrities stashed 'dirty notes' for Trump administration in White House

Dave Chappelle is clearing up the mysterious case of the Trump administration and the disparaging notes.

In 2019, then-White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said that outgoing President Barack Obama's aides had left notes reading "you will fail" and "you aren't going to make it" for President Donald Trump's incoming staff. Former Obama staffers vehemently denied the accusation, which Grisham walked back shortly thereafter.

On an episode of Naomi Campbell's YouTube series No Filter, released Tuesday, Chappelle seemed to clear up the confusion, claiming the notes had been left by celebrities attending "one of the last big parties the Obamas threw" at the White House.

"Remember when the Trump administration moved in, they said the Obama staff left dirty notes for us in all the drawers and all the cabinets?" the comedian said. "I saw this happening. I'm not going to say who did it, but it was celebrities writing all this crazy s--- and putting them all over there. I saw them doing it, so when I saw that on the news I laughed real hard."

You can watch the full No Filter episode below; the relevant remarks begin around the 14-minute mark.