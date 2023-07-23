The actor says the ABC series' writers never got to "wrap up the story" after it was canceled in 2011.

Dave Annable wants a Brothers and Sisters reunion: 'We didn't get to say goodbye'

Dave Annable wants a Walker family reunion.

The 43-year-old Special Ops: Lioness actor is still holding out hope for a potential Brothers and Sisters reboot so that its cast and crew can give the influential ABC series the send-off it deserved.

"I miss that show," Annable told PEOPLE in a new interview. "We were canceled before we knew we were going to be, so we didn't get to say goodbye."

Annable, who portrayed youngest son Justin Walker across all five seasons of the drama from 2006 until 2011, called the role a "dream job" — especially when it came to working alongside such a star-studded cast.

"I was 25 when I started that show, and I was one of the first ones cast," he said. "They had Calista [Flockhart], but then they added Sally Field and Matthew Rhys and Rachel Griffiths. I was like, 'Whoa, this escalated.'"

He says he misses his costars "all the time" and thinks a reboot could be the key to tying up all of the series' loose ends once and for all.

"There's definitely room for some sort of reunion, or revival, or something, because the writers never had a proper chance to wrap up the story. We didn't get to say goodbye to the crew that we had been working with for five years," Annable said. "That leaves a hole in my heart that I hope one day we sort of all get together. Even if it's just a Christmas special."

Brothers and Sisters chronicled the complex lives of the wealthy Walker family after the death of its patriarch, William. Despite its early cancellation, the show and its cast were nominated for several awards throughout its run, with Field winning an Emmy in 2007 and a Screen Actors Guild award in 2009 for her role as matriarch Nora Walker.

