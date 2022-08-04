Netflix is setting out to answer the question nobody asked: Could your sibling be the answer to finding everlasting love?

Already known for bonkers reality shows like Too Hot to Handle and Love Is Blind, the streamer is at it again with a twisted new romantic experiment titled Dated & Related. In the series, debuting next month, a group of singles enter a gorgeous mansion in search of love. The twist is that they enter the house with their sibling, who is also looking for love.

The just-released teaser trailer gives us a good indication of what to expect: unbearably cringeworthy dinner dates, incredibly awkward sibling conversations, and ultimately one big borderline-incestuous experience I'm sure we're all going to regret when it's over.

The sibling duos looking for love on 'Dated & Related' The sibling duos looking for love on 'Dated & Related' | Credit: Netflix

The series is hosted by Melinda Berry, who rose to fame on season 2 of Too Hot to Handle. At one point in the trailer she asks, "Why would anyone do this?" Which is a question we're all asking. The answer provided is simple: "Because finding love isn't easy." What????

Dated & Related is the kind of series you swear you'll never watch, but then somehow find yourself bingeing while downing a pint of Ben & Jerry's and a glass of rosé. It's already gearing up to be a guilty pleasure that will leave us all feeling defiled by the time its 10-episode season concludes.

Toward the end of the trailer, Berry asks, "Is this about to be the most awkward dating show in history?" And it's already pretty obvious that the answer is Oh, hell yes.

Dated and Related premieres Sept. 2 on Netflix. Watch the teaser trailer above.

