Get festive with Netflix's gloriously Christmasy trailer for Dash & Lily

It's not even Halloween, but we've never needed the Christmas spirit more than we do this year.

Luckily, Netflix is here to deck the halls with the first trailer for the new holiday series, Dash & Lily. Created by Joe Tracz, the series is based on popular YA novels Dash & Lily's Book of Dares by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan (Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist).

Austin Abrams (This Is Us) and Midori Francis (Good Boys) star as the titular Dash and Lily, a hardened cynic and eternal optimist who meet via the magic of a shared diary hidden in New York's iconic Strand bookstore. As the two exchange notes during the holiday season, they embark on an epistolary romance that takes them through the city in all its Christmastime glory as they trade dares, dreams, and desires.

The trailer, which Netflix dropped today, gives viewers a little taste of the feel-good, festive vibe of the series, shot on location in New York during the 2019 holiday season. We see the start of Dash and Lily's romance via the red-bound notebook they exchange, as well as the city's holiday delights in all their glory from the homey vibes of the Strand to the explosion of Christmas at the 34th Street Macy's to the various trees, ice rinks, and lights dotting the landscape.

"We shot Dash & Lily on location in the fall and winter of 2019, filming in so many of my favorite places, with no idea how different the city would look by the time we came out," said Tracz in a statement. "I miss that New York, but I’m grateful to be sharing this story with the world right now. Our series is a romantic comedy that (like Lily) is unapologetically hopeful, while (like Dash) acknowledging that it's not always easy to believe...Like Lily, I’ve always been a believer in love, and in the power of love stories to inspire and uplift. I hope, this season, Dash & Lily can do that for you. So please, warm some cocoa, put on your coziest sweater, and come to New York for the holidays… if only in your dreams."

The series is produced by Shawn Levy's 21 Laps Entertainment and Nick Jonas' Image 32.

Watch the trailer above for more. Dash & Lily hits Netflix on Nov. 10.