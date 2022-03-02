Darren Criss shares emotional tribute after brother's death: 'My instant, ready-made best friend'

Darren Criss is opening up following the death of his older brother, Charles.

"It breaks my heart beyond measure to say that my beloved brother Charles has left us," Criss wrote in a message on Instagram alongside a picture of his late brother, who he revealed died by suicide. "Obviously this is a colossal shock. His loss leaves behind a debilitating fracture in the lives of his mother, his brother, his three small children, and their respective mothers."

While admitting he was unsure how much information to disclose, Criss wrote that he ultimately decided to share the truth because "vagueness can lead to confusion, and provide ideas far worse than the truth."

He continued, "The last several years were increasingly difficult for Chuck as he struggled to find stability during an unfortunate rough patch in his life. Despite our very vocal concerns about his well-being, and his protestations that everything was fine, it's crushing to say now that Chuck clearly had a severe depression welling up in him for some time. A depression that was only worsened by a lifelong struggle he had with expressing his feelings — a dangerous combination only outmatched by his all-too-incredible ability to conceal it. Not just from the world at large, but most tragically, from the people who were closest to him."

Sharing his brother's love for music, comedy, songwriting, video games, and basketball, Criss called him "my instant, ready-made best friend" and advised those who are struggling to seek out help, as "professional counseling and support is a wonderful way to help you see just how abundantly love is available to you."

Darren Criss and Chuck Criss Darren Criss and his older brother Charles 'Chuck' Criss. | Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

"Chuck Criss was vibrant, special, worldly, hilarious, insightful, gifted, intelligent, celebrated, and adored," the Glee star added. "He was a good man with a good heart who contributed enormous amounts of laughter, music, and joy to the world. And for the ones who were lucky enough to take part in those wonderful moments, it's marvelous to know that those memories are plentiful, everlasting, and can never be taken away."