Darren Criss reveals what he considers the worst cover Glee ever did

Over the course of Glee's six seasons, there were some song choices that did not fill us with, well, glee.

It turns out the cast had a lot of opinions about song choice as well — and Darren Criss names one of the show's most egregious and off-the-wall covers as his pick for the "worst."

While joining LadyGang podcast, hosted by a trio of women including Glee alum Becca Tobin, Criss was asked to name his choice for the show's worst cover. Initially, he demurred. "Oof, that's too hard, there's too many versions of songs," he said, before adding. "Did I just accidentally say they're all bad? What I meant was there's too many options to choose from."

But after some prompting, he teased a title, saying, "There is one that is conventionally understood as a huge oops f---. Me being the f--ing happy go lucky fart that I am, I enjoyed it because I thought it was so absurd."

Glee Darren Criss The Fox (What Does The Fox Say?) Credit: FOX

Just the clue allowed Tobin to immediately guess which song he was referring to — the season 5 performance of viral hit, "The Fox" by Yivis. In the number, Criss' Blaine apologizes to the New Directions for being too controlling, gifting them puppet versions of themselves before launching into a nonsensical rendition of the song.

It's widely considered Glee's musical low point and has been cited as such by cast members including Lea Michele, Jenna Ushkowitz, and Kevin McHale.

"It was so weird," Criss said of the song, which was a featured number for him. "It was one of these 15 minutes of fame for this song and they just decided to put it into the show... I had fun because it was ridiculous, but we were so deep into the show we were like fourth or fifth season and we were so delirious from the absurdity of it. The more absurd it is, the funnier it is to me. So I'm sure there were people who were like, 'What the f--- is this?' and I was like, [laughing], 'I know, right?!'"