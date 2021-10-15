Adam Lambert, JoJo Siwa, Fall Out Boy, Alessia Cara, and more will tribute Queen's 50th anniversary on ABC's TV special.

Darren Criss will bring a hint of glee to a new TV special honoring Queen's 50th anniversary.

ABC announced Friday the Emmy-winning actor will host its The Queen Family Singalong, a musical tribute to the famed Freddie Mercury-fronted rock band's legacy featuring live performances from contemporary artists.

Adam Lambert, who first joined the band as its lead singer in 2011, is set to belt "The Show Must Go On" during the one-night-only event, with Derek Hough and Alexander Jean covering "Another One Bites the Dust," Fall Out Boy debuting a rendition of "Under Pressure," JoJo Siwa and Orianthi rocking out to "We Will Rock You," and Miss Piggy accompanying Jimmie Allen on a version of "Crazy Little Thing Called Love."

Pentatonix and OneRepublic are also set to premiere their takes on classic songs "We Are the Champions" and "Somebody to Love," respectively, on the special. More performers will be announced in the near future.

Darren Criss; Freddie Mercury Darren Criss to host ABC's 'Queen Family Singalong' tribute. | Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images; Steve Jennings/WireImage

To further celebrate Broadway's reopening, Disney Theatrical Productions will trot out cast members from its stage shows Aladdin and The Lion King for the broadcast as well.

The Queen Family Singalong marks ABC's fourth singalong-style show since April 2020, which kicked off with celebrity covers of iconic Disney songs.

Formed in 1970, Queen went on to become a legendary act on the global music scene, selling hundreds of millions of records before being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Mercury, whose life served as the basis for the Oscar-winning biopic Bohemian Rhapsody starring Rami Malek, died in 1991 at age 45 following complications from AIDS.

The hour-long Queen Family Singalong airs Thursday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

