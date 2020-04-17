Image zoom Getty Images (3)

Whether you won't say you're in love or wanna be like you, Disney has got you covered. Because if there's one thing we've all learned from the global implications of a pandemic, it's that it's a small world.

On Thursday night, ABC treated Disney fans to The Disney Family Singalong featuring performances from the likes of Ariana Grande, Glee's Darren Criss and Amber Riley, Michael Bublé, John Stamos, and Kenny Ortega and the cast of High School Musical. Stamos sang "It's a Small World," while Criss, who in college developed an online following by posting Disney cover songs, sang The Jungle Book's "I Wan'na Be Like You." His former Glee costar Amber Riley also sent a chill down our spines with her cover of Frozen's "Let it Go."

Bublé duetted with Demi Lovato on "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella, while Grande sang classic Hercules ballad "I Won't Say I'm in Love." And of course, members of the High School Musical cast delivered an extra special rendition of "We're All in This Together."

Donny Osmond returned for his beloved Mulan song, "I'll Make a Man Out of You," joined by his grandchildren. While Christina Aguilera sang "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" most recently revisited by Beyoncé in the live-action adaptation, Queen Bey surprised everyone with "When You Wish Upon a Star," the ultimate musical expression of the Disney ethos.

For performances from Grande and more, check out the videos below:

The Disney Family Singalong aired Thursday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.