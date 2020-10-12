DuckTales (2017 TV series) type TV Show genre Animated

Adventure

He is the terror that flaps in the night, and he is coming back to DuckTales.

That's right: Next week's episode of DuckTales, titled "Let's Get Dangerous!", will feature the triumphant return of Darkwing Duck (Chris Diamantopoulos) to the show, which you can get a sneak peek of in the exclusive clip above. To mark the big occasion, the episode will be double-sized.

DuckTales has been patient with rolling out elements of the Darkwing Duck mythos. Viewers first met Drake Mallard back in season 2, when he was an actor playing the superhero in a gritty new reboot film. After that went sideways, the world's No. 1 Darkwing Duck fan Launchpad McQuack (Beck Bennett) convinced Drake to try donning the costume and fighting crime for real. He went on to help the McDuck family fight off the moon invasion at the end of season 2, but we haven't seen him much since.

"Let's Get Dangerous!" finds the McDuck family taking a trip to St. Canard, Darkwing's home turf. While Scrooge (David Tennant) is mostly interested in visiting his scientific research facility in the area, Launchpad and Dewey (Ben Schwartz) make a point of checking in on their old friend to see how he's doing as a superhero.

"Let's Get Dangerous!" will premiere on Disney XD on Monday, Oct. 19. Check out the exclusive clip above, and stay tuned for more DuckTales coverage on EW.com.

