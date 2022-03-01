Disney+ is adding new parental controls to the platform to accommodate the shows' more mature ratings.

Marvel's Defenders have found a new home.

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and the other shows set in their universe will officially premiere on Disney+.

EW previously confirmed that Netflix's license to distribute the Marvel Television series was ending on March 1 after streaming subscribers clocked a note attached to episodes on the platform. With the rights reverted back to Disney, the Mouse House will now host them on Disney+ starting March 16.

The Defenders Mike Colter's Luke Cage, Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, and Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in 'The Defenders.' | Credit: Jessica Miglio/Netflix

An update from Disney+ Canada circulated on social media at the end of February that reportedly said the shows would be coming to the streaming platform on March 16 in the territory. Though a U.S. rollout had not been revealed at the time. Disney now confirms these shows will be coming to Disney+ in the U.S, Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

With the exception of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., these titles mark the edgiest live-action Marvel shows to date, often times featuring sex and violence. (In the case of Punisher, both!) Disney's Marvel universe has typically been rated a light PG-13, which is why many were anticipating the Defenders crew moving to Hulu and not Disney+.

However, Disney+ is adding new parental controls in light of the more mature ratings attached to the likes of Daredevil and Jessica Jones. Starting March 16, subscribers will be prompted to update their settings, which will include the option to select content ratings restrictions for each user profile, add a PIN to lock profiles, and enable a Kid-Proof Exit feature that ensures viewers cannot leave their Kids Profile without completing an exit challenge.

095_CRIME_111_Unit_03137R (1) Jon Bernthal stars as The Punisher | Credit: Jessica Miglio/Netflix

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher — which sought to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe and connect to the events of Disney's Avengers films — were abruptly canceled starting in 2018. Marvel had originally struck a deal to develop the Defenders shows in 2013, but in the wake of the Disney+ streaming platform years later, the Mouse House shifted its focus to develop its own shows like Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision.

According to sources, Netflix's license to host these shows on the platform had come to an end in 2022, prompting the shift in distributor.

It was long thought fans would never see these actors play their roles again, but then Vincent D'Onofrio returned as Kingpin from Daredevil in Disney+'s Hawkeye series last year. Cox then popped up as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The re-emergence of these characters prompted a ratings boost for Daredevil on Netflix at the time, which will now be a benefit for Disney. The shift to Disney+ positions the platform as a one-stop shop for most things Marvel.

"Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place," Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming, said in a statement. "We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family."

