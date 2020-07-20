Identical twins Darcey and Stacey Silva from TLC's hit franchise 90 Day Fiancé have a lot of drama jam-packed into their spin-off, which debuts Aug. 16 at 10 p.m., and EW has your first look at the new series.

It's no secret that Darcey has moved on from her failed relationships with Jesse Meester and Tom Brooks with a handsome Bulgarian named Georgi Rusev, and audiences will see how that unfolds. But not everything is coming up roses for the Silvas when love is concerned. Darcey & Stacey will be diving headfirst into Stacey's relationship with fiancé Florian Sukaj, who has not only been accused of infidelity, but audiences will also get to meet the "other woman" on the series.

Darcey spoke to EW and broke down the biggest moments from the teaser trailer.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: We've been hearing a lot of whispers about your new love interest and audiences will be meeting him on the new show. How did you guys meet?

Darcey Silva: Yes! Georgi Rusev is an amazing guy. I'm getting into a new relationship and it's just been amazing. We met over a year ago, he actually contacted me through social media and we were very friendly with each other. As you can see, he's so sexy and hot! We started talking while I was going through my ups and downs, but it was all just very friendly and not flirtatious at all. So after Tom and I broke up, I took my time to heal before deciding to meet [Georgi]. We ended up meeting in Miami in February during Super Bowl and we just had a lot of fun together. We were friends first but when we finally met, there was an instant attraction. It was almost like we were a couple already, in a sense. We had established a friendship and then it was suddenly like, "Woosh, what is this?" and "Oh my God, I've never felt like this." It's been an amazing journey.

You call him a sexy Bulgarian! Is he living in the U.S.?

Yes, he does live here. It's so much easier with him being close by, and he's got everything that I like. He's Bulgarian and he's been really amazing. He lives in the D.C./Virginia area and he's a great guy.

How does this relationship differ from your relationships with Jesse and Tom?

Oh gosh, those two you can't even compare. He's really one-of-a-kind. He's so genuine and compassionate and very affectionate. He really dotes over me. He's very much a relationship type of guy. Plus he's sexy and hot on the outside and on the inside he's so loving. He gives me a lot of attention and he's very, very sweet. He also has a very calm demeanor and we just have a lot of fun together. What I love the most about being with him is that I can just be myself. I let my hair down, make-up or no make-up. We're very compatible and everything just fits.

You sound smitten! Is this love?

There's a lot of love there, I'll tell you that! All kinds of love...

Unfortunately, things aren't so great for your sister Stacey, as we learn more about her fiancé's dealings with this other woman.

Stacey and I are twins and we will always have each other's back. We want one another to be happy, first and foremost in love and life. She's been with Florian for a long time, five years, and the visa finally got approved. She was anticipating his arrival and all that stuff and we were hopeful. But at the same time, there are these speculations that have been out there with some photos or whatever. I want to be able to trust him 100 percent. I've been in that position before and I know how it feels and I don't want her to feel that hurt. I know that he loves her and that she loves him, so they have some things to work out.

Audiences will meet the other woman on the show. That moment where she tells you that it's not her fault he couldn't resist her honey, you looked real annoyed!

Hello, yeah! I think she's one of those manipulator types. She's really trying to be someone that she's not. There's a lot of speculation on her part too so it's all confusing trying to figure out what the story is. It's going to unravel on the show and you guys will have to see how it all plays out.

Both you and Stacey allow yourselves to be vulnerable in relationships and really give it your all no matter how hurt you've been in the past. And you both have this attitude that even if things don't work out, you're both still badass women. Why is this message so important to you?

It's always important to be strong and empowered for yourself and always loving yourself first. That's what creates happiness. We all have our ups and downs in life and in love, it's a journey that's not always easy but if it's real then it will work. You have to work through the hard times and rise above. In the end, Stacey and I will always have each others' back and will hopefully inspire both women and men that have gone through relationship problems and drama. I want people to value their worth and to never let anyone take their power. A lot of that has to do with trust and you'll see a lot of that throughout this season. It's been a complicated journey for us but we always focus on being strong, always.

What are the chances that the season will end with a wedding?

We'll see! Possibly? Maybe? The show is about our journey and we're excited for everyone to see our day-to-day. With COVID going on right now, we're living in tricky times. We all hope for the best in life and we just want everyone to be happy. Beyond the destination, what matters the most is our family. That will always be first for us. I'm excited for fans to go on this new journey with us, no matter how it ends.