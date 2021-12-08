Darcey makes plans to reunite with ex-fiancé Georgi in Darcey & Stacey sneak peek

"I've had a lot of toxic relationships and they've always ended on a really bad note, but this time I just want to be able to break the bad patterns," she says.

If you've been missing Darcey & Stacey drama, good news: The 90 Day Fiancé spin-off will be back on TLC with new episodes starting Jan. 10.

EW has the exclusive first look at the second half of season 2, which shows reality TV's favorite twins getting yet another cosmetic treatment (this time to tighten their tushies), but also promoting their clothing line during Miami Swim Week, where they have a "huge fashion show to pull off."

"We spent a lot of money and time on this fashion show," says Darcey in the clip above. "We need to make sure this is a hit 'cause I can't fail."

The outlook honestly doesn't look very good when a woman in the clip cautions the models that "the runway is very slippery."

While it remains to be seen if their designs will be a hit, Darcey and Stacey's professional successes always seem to be overshadowed by their complicated love lives anyway.

Stacey's fiancé Florian joins them on the Florida business trip, during which she tries to convince him to rent an apartment in the Sunshine State. She's really digging the Miami vibe and has her eye on a place that goes for $5K a month, which floors Florian, who seems exasperated that Stacey doesn't seem to grasp how much money that is. "Pick and choose: wedding or moving?" he asks.

Darcey's former fiancé Georgi — the lying Bulgarian hunk she finally broke up with after she met his ex-wife Octavia and learned they were legally still married — also resurfaces. When Darcey tells her family that Georgi wants her to meet him in New York City, Stacey asks: "You're not going to go, are you?" Silly question. Of course, she is!

"I've had a lot of toxic relationships and they've always ended on a really bad note, but this time I just want to be able to break the bad patterns," Darcey can be heard saying as we see her making her way through the Big Apple. "I'm nervous about meeting Georgi. I don't know what I'm about to walk into."

Watch the full supertease trailer above for more, then tune in to Darcey & Stacey when it returns on Sunday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

