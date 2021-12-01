Frank Reynolds may be the father of the Paddy's gang, but the actor explains to EW why he feels like the opposite is true ahead of the season 15 premiere.

Danny DeVito explains why he's really the kid in the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia family

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia type TV Show network FXX genre Comedy

"Sometimes I feel like I'm the kid," DeVito tells EW about his relationship with the rest of the cast. "I have a little bit more of an irreverent attitude towards everything, I'm like the anarchistic child in the bunch. We have so much fun doing the show. It's been such a joy to do."

The writers — which include McElhenney, Howerton, and Day, among others — never hesitate to give DeVito the wildest things to play. That continues in the season 15 premiere this week, which explains how the gang spent the year 2020. In addition to pandemic jokes, Frank's hilarious connections to some real-world evildoers are revealed.

"So far, there's nothing they've come up with in their addled brains that I've refused," DeVito says. "I've been slimed, I've fallen out of windows, I've climbed out of couches naked, I've done all kinds of things. I don't want to give anything away about the new season, but Frank's attitude towards who he would work with in the world is pretty mercenary. For Frank, it's all about the shekels."

IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) and the rest of the Paddy's gang in 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.' | Credit: Everett Collection

The Always Sunny gang had originally planned to film a couple episodes in Ireland this season, but COVID-19 quarantine rules made that unworkable. So they used California's Bodega Bay as a stand-in, and ended up getting lucky with the weather.

"California's got the great weather, we love it and all that, but we were looking for something unique. That's why we wanted to go to Ireland, with its really cool hills and cliffs," DeVito says. "We went to Bodega Bay instead, but what happened is we had three days of fog. Oh my god, it was so great for the show. It gave you that feeling of being on the Emerald Isle and that bad weather. It really worked out for us."

The record-breaking 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on FXX.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: